March is national Problem Gambling Awareness Month

During this month, the Illinois Lottery and the Illinois Council on Problem Gambling (ICPG) will unite once again to help increase public awareness of the availability of problem gambling prevention, treatment, and recovery services across the State of Illinois.

“We are proud to join ICPG and our more than 7,000 retail partners across the state to raise awareness about what problem gambling is and the resources available to get help,” said Harold Mays, Director of the Illinois Lottery. “We want to remind our players that Illinois Lottery games are intended to be a fun form of entertainment with the purpose of supporting public education and other special causes in Illinois, and should always be played responsibly.”

Problem Gambling Awareness Month, organized by the National Council on Problem Gambling, is a grassroots effort that brings together a wide range of stakeholders – public health organizations, advocacy groups and gambling operators – who work collaboratively to let people know that help and hope exist for those adversely affected by gambling.

“Illinois has seen an increase in marketing and availability of gambling opportunities in recent years,” said Dave Wohl, Executive Director of ICPG. “We want anyone who may have a problem with any form of gambling to know that they don’t have to suffer in silence. Immediate, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to Illinois residents.”

Throughout March, the Illinois Lottery will promote problem gambling awareness statewide through various activities and platforms, including radio spots, billboard messaging, digital and social media, and direct communications to players and lottery retailers.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER for help. The helpline is a 24-hour service that connects callers to information, counseling, and support. Helpline staff are also available by live chat at AreYouReallyWinning.org or by texting “GAMB” to 833234.

The Illinois Lottery encourages players to learn more about how to keep the Lottery as a fun form of entertainment by visiting the responsible gaming page on the Illinois Lottery website: Illinois Lottery Responsible Gaming.

The Illinois Lottery is one of nine U.S. lotteries certified to Level 4 by the World Lottery Association under its responsible gaming framework, the highest level of responsible gaming certification recognized internationally.