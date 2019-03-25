March To Mental Health: Free Event At Silver Cross Hospital

A Tinley Park lawmaker is hosting a Community Conversation to discuss issues related to mental health and substance abuse. Illinois State Senator Michael Hastings from District 19 in Tinley Park dubbed this month, “March to Mental Health.”

The event is free and open to the public. You’ll hear from experts from Silver Oaks Behavioral Hospital, plus Dr. Kathleen Burke, the director of substance use initiatives with the Will County Executive’s Office. The event will be held on Saturday, March 30th at Silver Cross Hospital in the Conference Room at 10 a.m. You must register for this event by calling 888-660-HEAL or click here to register.