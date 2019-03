The third RUSH town hall meeting has been announced. Residents United For Safer Highways will meet on Wednesday, April 24th from 7 to 8 p.m. at Joliet Junior College at 1215 Houbolt Road. The Community Town Hall event will feature officials and representatives from state agencies who may provide updates on road and safety improvements to I-80 in Will and Grundy Counties. The major discussion will focus on safety improvements to I-80 and area roads and bridges.