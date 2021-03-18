Metra Train Ridership Is Down 91 Percent
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Metra officials say their ridership is still far below normal. Passenger trips per month on trains are only eight-percent of pre-pandemic levels. Metra plans to add a new air filtration system to help bring customers back. The transit agency is expected to get 83-million-dollars in the second round of federal funding and there is no word on what they’ll receive in the upcoming third round of funds. Metra also is scheduling a hiring event in the next few months to hire employees to clean coach cars and work at the train stations.