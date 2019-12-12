      Weather Alert

Minooka Students Files Police Report Following Racial Incident With Classmate

Dec 12, 2019 @ 6:00am
Minooka High School

A student at Minooka High School who was the victim of a racially-insensitive comment by a classmate has filed a police report. The student officially filed the report on Monday night. The victim’s mother claims her son was reaching for a cookie that the other student brought to school when he threatened to lynch him. School officials say the student who made the statement has been disciplined. The family of the victim believes the incident should be investigated as a hate crime and would like charges brought against the classmate who made the racially-insensitive comment.

