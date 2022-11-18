1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

MorningStar Mission Ministries, Inc. – Kevin Watson, New Executive Director

November 18, 2022 6:22AM CST
Share
MorningStar Mission Ministries, Inc. – Kevin Watson, New Executive Director
Kevin Watson Executive Director MorningStar Mission

MorningStar Mission in Joliet is announcing the appointment of Kevin Watson as Executive Director, beginning January 1, 2023. Kevin has a rich history with MorningStar. He has been with the mission
for over 15 years. He started as the vocational coordinator, the men’s program director, the senior program director, and the past 3 years as assistant director.

He is replacing Sandra L Perzee who will become Director Emeritus. She will continue supporting MorningStar Mission in this role.

Popular Posts

1

Fatal Crash on West Side Claims Life of Shorewood Man
2

President to Deliver Speech In Joliet on Saturday
3

Noontime Crash In Joliet
4

Meijer Gas Station Robber Arrested In Bolingbrook
5

GoFundMe For Shorewood Man Who Died This Week Following Crash

Recent Posts