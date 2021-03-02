      Breaking News
MSI Reopens To The Public With Marvel Exhibit

(Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)

Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry is reopening this weekend for the first time since the pandemic with a superhero-themed exhibit. The Marvel: Universe of Superheroes features 300 artifacts, including comic books, costumes, and props from blockbuster movies. The museum will require patrons to wear masks and there will be plenty of hand sanitizers and disposable styluses for use on the touch screens in the exhibit.

