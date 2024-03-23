Naperville native pinned as the Navy’s first Robotics Warfare Specialist

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax | ARLINGTON, Va. (Feb. 27, 2024) – The Chief of Naval Personnel, Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman, right, and the Navy’s Personnel Plans and Policy Division (N13) Director, Rear Adm. Jim Waters, present the new Robotics Warfare Specialist (RW) rating insignia, worn by Master Chief Robotics Warfare Specialist Christopher Rambert, at Naval Support Facility Arlington, Feb. 27, 2024. Rambert, the Navy’s Robotics Enlisted Community Manager, is the first Sailor to wear the RW uniform rating badge.The RW rating was announced in NAVADMIN 036/24, establishing an enlisted career field for the Navy’s operators, maintainers, and managers of robotic and autonomous systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)

The Chief of Naval Personnel, Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman, and the Navy’s Personnel Plans and Policy Division (N13) Director, Rear Adm. Jim Waters, pinned Master Chief Christopher Rambert, a native of Naperville, Illinois, as the Navy’s first Robotics Warfare Specialist during an office call at Naval Support Facility Arlington, Virginia, Feb. 27, 2024.

The rating insignia reveal followed the U.S. Navy’s announcement in NAVADMIN 036/24, establishing the branch’s enlisted career field for operators, maintainers, and managers of robotic and autonomous systems.

The establishment of the RW rating underpins the Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s plans for building and developing “a team who has the reps and sets in sensors, platform autonomy, and mission autonomy programs, and can provide input in machine-learning feedback processes,” a priority she discussed in her keynote address at the WEST 2024 naval conference.

Although Rambert is the first Sailor to don the new RW uniform rating badge, the development of the Navy robotics warfare community represents years of effort.

For Full Story: https://www.dvidshub. net/news/464822/navy-pins- first-robotics-warfare- specialist