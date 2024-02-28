New President Named at Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet

Barbara Martin, RN, BSN, MBA, FACHE will be joining Ascension Illinois as the president of Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet effective Monday, March 11, 2024.

“We are excited about the wealth of experience and knowledge Barbara brings to this role,” said Polly Davenport, Ascension Illinois senior vice president and ministry market CEO. “With years of leadership experience in the Chicagoland area, she’s no stranger to Saint Joseph – Joliet. She is a member of the local community and well-connected with community leaders and organizations. In fact, one of her first leadership roles was as the vice president, hospital operations and ambulatory services with this hospital when it was part of Provena Health. ”

Most recently, Martin, as an independent contractor, served as chief administrative officer/chief executive officer with Community First Medical Center in Chicago. Prior to that, she was the president and CEO for West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. There, she was successful in leading a financial turnaround, overseeing the implementation of a robotic surgery program and facilitating several affiliations with UI Health.

Her prior experience includes 14 years in executive leadership roles with Vista Health System in Waukegan. There, she was the CEO for 11 years, leading the development of an ambulatory care network of diagnostic imaging, laboratory sites and physician offices throughout Lake County and overseeing the opening of Vista Cancer Centers in 2015. Her past experience also includes serving as the chief operating officer for Saint Therese Medical Center in Waukegan, which had also been part of the former Provena Health.

Martin is a registered nurse in Illinois and a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE). She earned her MBA and bachelor’s degree in nursing from Lewis University in Romeoville.

Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet is part of Ascension Illinois. Serving Illinois since 1868, Ascension Illinois operates 15 hospitals and more than 115 sites of care. The organization includes more than 14,900 associates and 4,250 affiliated providers. Visit ascension.org/illinois.

Press release