New Proposal Would Lift Ban On Sports Betting In Chicago

Jul 22, 2021 @ 11:17am
A new proposal would lift the ban on sports betting in Chicago. Alderman Walter Burnett introduced a measure at yesterday’s City Council meeting that would end Chicago’s home-rule ban on sports betting and establish parameters for the city to issue licenses and make money from it. Under the plan, sports betting would be authorized at Wrigley Field, Guaranteed Rate Field, Soldier Field, the United Center and Wintrust Arena or in a permanent building or structure located within a five-block radius of those stadiums.

