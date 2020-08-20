New Saliva Test For COVID-19 In Illinois Coming Soon
Gov Pritzker
The state of Illinois is at the forefront of a new rapid saliva test for COVID-19. Governor J-B Pritzker at his briefing Wednesday, announcing the University of Illinois has just received emergency use authorization from the F-D-A, to use saliva based COVID-19 tests, developed at the college.
Federal officials are predicting a big jump in tests available to Americans in September with the rollout of new rapid, “point of care” tests that can be used at hospitals and nursing homes.
The statewide positivity rate for the period of August 12 – August 18 stands at 4.4%.
“This news puts the University of Illinois and the entire state of Illinois on the cutting edge of testing innovation as a national player,” Governor JB Pritzker said. Results could take 3-6 hours and cost less to administer.