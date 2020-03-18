Newman Defeats Incumbent Lipinski
U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski, D-IL, (AP Photo/Brian Kersey)
Marie Newman is celebrating after beating Representative Dan Lipinski in yesterday’s Democratic congressional primary. The businesswoman from LaGrange ended nearly four decades of Lipinski family control of the Southwest Side and southwest suburban congressional seat. The congressman’s father, William Lipinski, served from 1983 until 2005. Newman is set to face Mike Fricilone in November. Fricilone is a Will County Board member from Homer Glen in District 7. In other Chicago congressional Democratic primary races, U.S. Representatives Bobby Rush and Danny Davis cruised to victory.