No Special Legislative Session On Ethics In Illinois
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
Illinois lawmakers will not be coming back to Springfield to talk about ethics or anything related to the ComEd scandal. Governor JB Pritzker yesterday said he will not call a special session before the already-planned fall veto session. Republicans yesterday said lawmakers need to come back to the Capitol to deal with the fall-out from ComEd’s admission that it paid to try and influence House Speaker Mike Madigan. Madigan has been served with subpoenas in the case, but has not been accused of any wrongdoing.