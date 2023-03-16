1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Northern IL/Catholic Charities Mobile Food Pantry

March 16, 2023 6:14AM CDT
Share
Northern IL/Catholic Charities Mobile Food Pantry
Catholic Charities Mobile Food Bank
St Mary Immaculate Mobile food Pantry is coming up next week
Northern IL. Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry/Catholic Charities will distribute food at:
St. Mary Immaculate Parish 15629 S. Rt. 59 Plainfield
Wednesday, March 22, 2023 from 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm.
Please arrive by 4:00 pm.
Food will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis, while supplies last. Food is free to low income neighbors in need. Boxes or bags will be provided as this will be a drive-through style distribution.

Popular Posts

1

Joliet Walmart Employee Arrested For Burglary and Theft
2

Pritzker Administration Fines Parent Company Of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
3

Joliet Man Charged with Attempted Murder of a Joliet Police Officer
4

Video of new Houbolt Rd. Extension
5

Joliet Township Announces Emergency E-Learning Day for Friday

Recent Posts