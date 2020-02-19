Northpoint Held the First of Two Open Houses at Stone City VFW Hall
NorthPoint held the first of two open houses at Stone City VFW Hall on Joliet’s south side.
Veterans came out in opposition of the NorthPoint development complaining that trucks are choking the area and disrespectfully driving over graves at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Elwood Mayor Doug Jenco was at the meeting. Listen to his comments here:
Mayor Jenco also said that there’s nowhere for the trucks to go and it’s all big money going against the little people and they don’t seem to care.
Another open house tonight back at Stone City.