NorthPoint Project Moves Forward
This is the 2020 proposed Compass Business Park as an overlay on top of satellite imagery of the actual location. The borders of Compass are in red. It covers approximately 2900+ acres (~4.5 square miles) and is approximately 3.5 miles wide by 5 miles long. It is also more than 6 miles from any major expressway.
NorthPoint Development announced on Thursday that they have purchased the properties needed to move forward with the Compass Global Logistics Hub. The CGLH is the project formerly known as the Compass Business Park. NorthPoint is unable to start full construction on the project due to the unknown nature of the Route 53 bridge which is a necessary component for the development to move forward as stipulated by the Joliet City Council.
An open house will be held on Wednesday, August 5th, from 12:00pm to 4:00pm at the Hartman Recreation Central on Collins Street in Joliet. The open house will be for sub-contractors and suppliers interested in furnishing supplies and work on the construction of Compass Global Logistics Hub.