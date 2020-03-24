Number of COVID-19 Cases In Surrounding Counties
Coronavirus Illinois
The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Illinois continues to rise. There are now 12-hundred-85 cases in the state, an increase of almost 250 from the weekend, with 12 deaths. The state has now tested almost ten-thousand people for the virus. Outside of Chicago and Cook County, DuPage has 95 cases, Will County has 26, Kane County has 18 cases of COVID-19. Kendall County has 4 cases, Kankakee has 3, while Dekalb has 1 case and Grundy County so far doesn’t have any cases of coronavirus.