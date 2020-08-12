      Breaking News
NWS Confirms Seven Tornadoes Hit Chicago Area

Aug 12, 2020 @ 7:59am
The National Weather Service is confirming that seven tornadoes hit the Chicago area during Monday’s derecho storm. Tornadoes touched down in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood, near Spring Grove, Rockford, Wheaton, Lombard, and south of Marengo. Storms caused damage, including downed trees and power lines. The National Weather Service says the EF-1 in Rogers Park was 300 yards wide and 3 miles long. The strongest in Chicago since 1983.

Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power across the region. ComEd says it will take several days to get everyone back online. As of last night, around 333-thousand ComEd customers remained without power.

