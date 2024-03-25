1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

NWS: Severe Weather Threat Tuesday Remains Uncertain in Timing And Magnitude

March 25, 2024 10:13AM CDT
National Weather Service – Chicago

The National Weather Service continues to monitor a severe weather threat on Tuesday. While uncertainty remains in both the timing and general magnitude, the potential exists for a few storms to produce damaging winds and even a few brief tornadoes. The severe threat will be a bit earlier than usual. Be sure to check back for updates!

Meanwhile, the Central Plains and upper Midwest are getting pounded with severe weather today. The National Weather Service said some areas could see anywhere between six and 12 inches of snow through tomorrow evening. Central Nebraska, eastern South Dakota and northern Minnesota are expected to see an inch to two inches of snow fall per hour. The NWS said the conditions could make travel “nearly impossible at times.” The storm will also likely cause power outages and tree damage.

