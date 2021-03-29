      Breaking News
Off-Duty Joliet Police Officer Arrested for Domestic Battery

Mar 29, 2021 @ 1:29pm

An off duty Joliet Police officer has been arrested for Domestic Battery. It was on March 26th at 10:42pm, Officers responded to the 1300 block of Fitzer Drive for a welfare check. After an investigation of the incident, off duty Joliet Police Officer Andrew McCue was taken in custody. A Will County warrant was issued, and McCue was released on cash bond.

Per Joliet Police Department policy, McCue was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

