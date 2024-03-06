Old Firehouse in Manhattan to House New Restaurant

A new restaurant is coming to downtown Manhattan in the latest efforts by the village to redevelop the downtown area. This week village officials announced that Arrowhead Smoke Works will be opening in what once was the original firehouse building located at 195 S. State Street at the corner of Park Street and Rt 52.

“This is a great addition to our community and especially our downtown area,” said Mayor Mike Adrieansen. “We started discussing this opportunity with Arrowhead soon after our downtown development plan was approved in 2023 and we believe this will be a great catalyst for future downtown development.”

The Village is the current owner of the building which has been vacant approximately four years. Through an agreement between the Village and the restaurant operators, the building will now be utilized to offer residents and visitors another food option while generating new revenue for the Village.

Arrowhead Smoke Works is expected to offer a simple but well executed menu covering many different styles of BBQ. Some examples of different options on the menu include smoked wings, brisket, and pork. Signature sandwiches will rotate as well as distinct styles of ribs.

“We are excited to bring our passion for high-quality craft food and beer to Manhattan,” said owner Mike Bacon. “I live in Manhattan and see a great opportunity for BBQ and craft beer in this community. We are grateful to the Mayor and Village Board for being very easy to work with.”

The Village Board approved a multi-year lease at the March 5th Board meeting. This new economic development announcement follows the Manhattan downtown plan that was approved in 2023 and was intended to be a concept plan that would guide future investments in the central part of the Village.

Manhattan press release