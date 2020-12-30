Only Three New Laws In Illinois For 2021
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
Illinois is starting 2021 with just three new laws. Lawmakers missed most of the spring session at the Capitol because of the coronavirus, and didn’t pass many new laws. The three laws will cap insulin costs, allow police departments to use DNA to help search for missing people, and will keep the addresses of stalking or sexual assault victims secret. There is also a state-required minimum wage hike that starts on the first of the year, but that law was agreed to back in 2019.