Orland Park Seeks To Revoke License Of Sky Zone Over Large Gathering
Orland Park is seeking to revoke the business license of a local entertainment venue that hosted a lock-in event over the weekend. Police were called out to Sky Zone Saturday on a report of a fight. Officers noticed a large gathering of minors inside the indoor trampoline park that far exceeded the maximum capacity of the building. The gathering was shut down, and Sky Zone was cited for numerous violations, including two for reckless conduct and one for a fire code occupancy violation. Village officials say the large gathering presented a danger to the health, safety and welfare of those in attendance.