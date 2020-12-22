Over 100-Thousand FOID Card Applications Still Pending
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
Illinois State Police are reporting over 100-thousand pending FOID card applications. The state mandates that FOID card reviews take no longer than 30 days, but the average wait time is currently 121 days. Many say the long waiting period infringes on their Second Amendment rights. The Illinois State Rifle Association has filed suit to force ISP to send out pending FOID cards. The case is set to be heard January 15th.