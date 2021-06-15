Parking In A Handicap Spot Lands A Joliet Man In Jail

On June 14, 2021 at approximately 1:19AM, an Officer on patrol observed a vehicle parked in a handicap parking spot without a handicap placard in the parking lot of 7-Eleven (2405 Essington Road). The Officer exited their vehicle to check for a handicap placard at which time the Officer observed a firearm on the floorboard of the driver seat. Jerrell Pugh exited the store and Officers attempted to speak to him about the firearm at which time Pugh shoved past an Officer to enter his vehicle. Pugh was taken into custody after a brief struggle in which he continued to resist Officers. Officers recovered the firearm from the vehicle and determined that the serial number appeared to be defaced.
While at the Joliet Police Department, Pugh began making comments indicating his intent to harm himself. Pugh was transported to Amita St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for an evaluation. Pugh was released a short time later and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.
Jerrell Pugh (22, Joliet) was arrested, booked, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for the offenses of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Defacing Identification Marks on Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, No FOID, Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, Obstructing a Peace Officer, and Resisting a Peace Officer.