Persons Of Interest In Killing Of Romeoville Family Are Dead After Oklahoma Crash

September 21, 2023 12:21PM CDT
500 Block of Concord Avenue – Romeoville/md

Two persons of interest in the killing of a family of four in Romeoville, Illinois are dead following a fiery crash in Oklahoma.  Police say Nathaniel Huey Junior of Streamwood and a woman were identified as persons of interest in the deaths of Alberto Rolon, Zoraida Bartolomei and their two young sons this past weekend.  The woman was reported missing by family on Tuesday.  Yesterday, authorities in Catoosa, Oklahoma tried to pull over a vehicle linked to the pair, but it sped off before crashing and catching fire.  Officers heard two noises before Huey and the woman were found inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.  Huey was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman died later at the hospital.

