Petitioner Wants Special Prosecutor In Smollett Case From Outside County
By Evan Bredeson
|
Apr 9, 2019 @ 1:34 PM

A retired state judge who has petitioned for a special prosecutor to look into Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s handling of the Jussie Smollett case has a special request. Sheila O’Brien wants a judge outside Cook County to handle the duties. She says any judge in Cook County would have a conflict of interest if Foxx is called as a witness due to her close working relationship between judges and prosecutors. The duty of selecting a special prosecutor would normally be made by presiding Criminal Division Judge LeRoy Martin Junior.

