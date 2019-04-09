Petitioner Wants Special Prosecutor In Smollett Case From Outside County

A retired state judge who has petitioned for a special prosecutor to look into Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s handling of the Jussie Smollett case has a special request. Sheila O’Brien wants a judge outside Cook County to handle the duties. She says any judge in Cook County would have a conflict of interest if Foxx is called as a witness due to her close working relationship between judges and prosecutors. The duty of selecting a special prosecutor would normally be made by presiding Criminal Division Judge LeRoy Martin Junior.