Plainfield Band Boosters 25th Annual Craft Show Set For Last Weekend Of October

The Plainfield Band Boosters organization will host its 25th annual fall craft show on October 28 and 29, 2023 at Plainfield High School – Central Campus, 24120 West Fort Beggs Drive, Plainfield.

All proceeds from the craft show will support the band programs at Plainfield High School-Central Campus, and Plainfield East, North and South high schools. Last year, the craft show raised more than $36,000 to support the band programs.

The show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 28; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The show, which draws thousands of attendees each year, will feature over 200 booths of beautiful crafts and gifts.

Food and bake sale items will also be available for purchase, including the Band Boosters’ famous baked potatoes.

Admission is $5 per person for everyone 18 and over. Admission is free for anyone under 18. Each paid admission will also receive a raffle ticket. Strollers are welcome.

For all information related to the craft show, including answers to many FAQs, please visit www.plainfieldcraftshow.org.