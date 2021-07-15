Plainfield Central Hosts COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

The Plainfield School District 202 and the Will County Health Department team up to host a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, July 23rd. Plainfield Superintendent Lane Abrel says the clinic is not just for students, it’s for the entire community.
The clinic will be held on Friday, July 23rd from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Plainfield Central High School, located on Fort Beggs Drive in Plainfield. It is open to all Will County residents – aged 12 and up. Anyone aged 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Participants will receive the Pfizer vaccine.