Plainfield District 202 High Schools’ Fall Plays Set To Take Center Stage

Plainfield East High School/md

Plainfield – District 202’s four high school auditoriums will come alive in November as students take the stage for their annual slate of fall plays.

Here is this year’s lineup:

Plainfield High School – Central Campus will present “A Christmas Story” at:

7:30 p.m. Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19, 2022

2 p.m., Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas.

Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus himself at Higbee’s Department Store.

The answer is always no because, “you’ll shoot your eye out!”

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Contact PHSCC at (815) 436-3200.

PHSCC is at 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive, Plainfield.

Plainfield South High School will present “Vampires, Werewolves, and Zombies, Oh My” at:

7 p.m. Friday, November 4, Saturday, November 5

2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022

What would happen if the stuff of legends appeared in our contemporary society?

In these scenes, vampires, werewolves, zombies, elves, fairies and mermaids are at home in school hallways, on the beach, and in the suburbs.

The play also shows that teenage angst is universal and timeless.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students, staff, senior citizens, veterans, active military, and children younger than 5.

Tickets will be sold at the door or call 815-439-5555.

PSHS is at 7800 W. Caton Farm Road, Plainfield.

Plainfield North High School will present “Little Women” at:

7:30 p.m. Thursday, November 17, Friday, November 18, and Saturday, November 19, 2022

“Little Women” revolves around the lives of four sisters and their transition from childhood to womanhood, as they face the challenges of life during the Civil War.

Together, they navigate the day to day with celebrations and heartaches. They learn patience, understanding, consequences and that love conquers all.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students, staff, and seniors

Buy tickets online at https://pnhs.psd202.org/ or by calling (815) 609-8506.

PNHS is at 12005 S. 248th Ave., Plainfield.

Plainfield East High School will present “James and the Giant Peach,” at:

7 p.m. Thursday, November 17, Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19, 2022

2 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Young orphan James Henry Trotter has no idea the adventure that awaits him when he encounters a magical peach.

Roald Dahl’s story comes hilariously to life in this delightful dramatization that reveals the wickedness of some, the goodness of others, and the indecision encountered by many when they are faced with crises.

Tickets are $8 adults, $5 for staff and students, senior citizens, and children younger than 5.

Tickets will be available online at pehs-fall-play.ticketleap.com/james/ or at the door.

PEHS is at 12001 S. Naperville Road, Plainfield.

For more information, please contact Fall Play Directors: