Plainfield East HS Band Director to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Plainfield East High School Band Director David Lesniak is preparing for the performance of a lifetime with the “Band Directors Marching Band.” Lesniak, who has taught at PEHS since 2008, is looking forward to this opportunity.

The French horn player will be among 400 band directors from all 50 states, Mexico and Canada

marching through the Big Apple in the 97 th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on

November 23, 2023.

“I’m also looking forward to performing in the band with my nephew, who is a band teacher in Yorkville!” Lesniak said.

Last year, Lesniak marched with the inaugural “Band Directors Marching Band” in the Rose Parade. He was invited to perform for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade because he was a part of this prestigious marching band. Stepping-off from Central Park, the band will be cheered by the three million spectators lining the 2.5-mile parade route.

The band will play a March Trio medley and an arrangement of “Seventy-Six Trombones” written just for this band for the parade route. For the NBC cameras, the band is performing a piece arranged specifically for the television spot

that includes “Strike Up the Band” and “Simple Gifts.” The “Band Directors Marching Band” is the first marching band after the opening broadcast band.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on NBC at 9:00 a.m. in all time zones.