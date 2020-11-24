Plainfield Fire Participating in Toys for Tots Collection
Plainfield Fire Engine 1941
The Plainfield Fire Protection District is collecting new toy donations for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. Toys may be dropped off at any of our four fire stations between 7:00 am and 8:00 pm every day. Fire Station 1 is located at 14415 S. Coil Plus Drive, Fire Station 2 is at 23806 W. 135th Street, Fire Station 3 is at 25001 W. 119th Street and Fire Station 4 is at 15930 S. Frederick Street. Toys may also be dropped off at Fire District Headquarters at 23748 W. 135th Street; hours for this location are 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Donations are due by Sunday, December 6th . Donated toys need to be new and in their original packaging with no gift wrapping. The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new toys and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community.