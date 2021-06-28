Plainfield Man Accused of Shooting Girlfriend’s Brother In Naperville

A Plainfield man is accused of shooting his girlfriend’s brother outside a Naperville town house last week. Bond was set at one-million-dollars Saturday for Andrew Durham, who is charged with aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Police say Durham shot the victim Friday during an argument outside a home in the 27-hundred block of Sheridan Court. The victim is expected to survive. The suspect was arrested in Plainfield after leading police on a high-speed chase. A pistol was recovered from his car.