Plainfield Spring Cleanup Scheduled for Week of April 8

Yard Waste Collection Resumes in April

The Village of Plainfield and Waste Management will be sponsoring Spring Cleanup for Village residents during the week of April 8, 2024. Residents can place household refuse, bulk items (i.e., chairs, couches, and mattresses wrapped in plastic), and white goods (i.e., refrigerators, washers, dryers, and water heaters) at the curb on their regular pickup day.

Please have all materials at the curb by 6:00 a.m. on your collection day. All items placed at the curb for collection must be normal residential refuse and packaged properly. For information on proper packaging, please visit the Village website: plainfieldil.gov. For additional information on Spring Cleanup, please contact Waste Management at 1-800-964-8988.

The following materials are excluded from Spring Cleanup: electronics, hazardous waste (paints, oils, and solvents), tires, construction and demolition materials, concrete, rock, dirt, engines or large automotive parts, and any oversized items that cannot be placed in a compactor type truck.

To dispose of electronics and household hazardous waste, please contact At Your Door Special Collection for a pickup. Residents can schedule a collection by calling 800-449-7587 or visiting www.wmatyourdoor.com.

The Village and Waste Management would also like to remind residents that yard waste collection resumes with your first refuse pickup in April. Please make sure that all yard waste is properly packaged in kraft yard waste bags, a Waste Management yard waste cart, or tied in 4-foot bundles weighing 45-pounds or less. Please note: mulch, sod, stumps, dirt, stones, and landscape brick/pavers are not accepted as yard waste.

Spring Cleanup, At Your Door Special Collection, and yard waste pickup are available to residents who participate in the Village’s residential refuse collection program with Waste Management. If you have any questions, please contact the Village of Plainfield at (815) 439-4250.