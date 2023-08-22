Plainfield Woman Arrested For Threatening President Trump and His Son
August 21, 2023 11:49PM CDT
A Plainfield woman has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill former President Trump and his teenage son, Barron. Prosecutors say she multiple emails to officials at a Florida school earlier this year, saying she’d shoot both Trumps “straight in the face at any opportunity that I get.” Secret Service agents later interviewed the woman, during which she admitted to writing the emails. The woman appeared in Chicago federal court Monday and will likely be transferred to Florida, where charges against her were filed. A detention hearing is set for Wednesday.