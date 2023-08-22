Plainfield Woman Arrested For Threatening President Trump and His Son

MONTOURSVILLE, PA – OCTOBER 31: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak to supporters during a rally on October 31, 2020 in Montoursville, Pennsylvania. Donald Trump is crossing the crucial state of Pennsylvania in the last few days of campaigning before Americans go to the polls on November 3rd to vote. Trump is currently trailing his opponent Joe Biden in most national polls. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

A Plainfield woman has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill former President Trump and his teenage son, Barron. Prosecutors say she multiple emails to officials at a Florida school earlier this year, saying she’d shoot both Trumps “straight in the face at any opportunity that I get.” Secret Service agents later interviewed the woman, during which she admitted to writing the emails. The woman appeared in Chicago federal court Monday and will likely be transferred to Florida, where charges against her were filed. A detention hearing is set for Wednesday.