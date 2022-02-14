Police Find Guns, Saw And Catalytic Converters In Vehicle Following Crash in Bolingbrook

A crash in Bolingbrook, results in the recovery of loaded automatic gun as well as a saw and two catalytic converters. It was on Thursday, February 10th at approximately 10:30 PM, a Bolingbrook patrol unit observed a silver Chevrolet Impala speeding and driving erratically eastbound on Boughton Road near Whitewater Drive. Shortly after, the offending vehicle collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Boughton Road and Schmidt Road. The collision occurred before the patrol unit had a chance to stop the vehicle.
The Bolingbrook Fire Department was summoned to the scene to tend to the occupants of both vehicles. The occupants of the offending vehicle, from the City of Chicago, were transported to an area hospital for treatment. The driver of the other vehicle was also transported for treatment. During the crash investigation, a loaded pistol, converted to fire fully automatic, was recovered from the passenger compartment of the offending vehicle, as well as two (2) catalytic converters and a reciprocating saw.
Charges are pending.