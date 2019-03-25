Poll: Illinoisans Don’t Want To Cover Repairs Of State Roads

A majority of people living in Illinois believe state roads are in fair or bad condition, but they don’t want to pay more taxes to fix them. The AAA Motor Club released a poll today that found 61-percent of Illinoisans believe current transportation funding is not enough to maintain roads in their current condition. About half of the people polled rated the state’s roads and bridges as fair and 26-percent rated them as poor or terrible. Meanwhile, 74-percent of those polled said they refused to pay more taxes or fees to improve Illinois’ roads.