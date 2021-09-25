President Biden Coming To Chicago Wednesday

President Biden is coming to Chicago next week. The president is scheduled to be town Wednesday to highlight the importance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements for businesses. Earlier this month, Biden ordered that all federal workers and contractors must get vaccinated and that private employers with 100 or more workers must require employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly. However, the order doesn’t not have an effective date. The order has faced opposition from many Republican governors who have warned of lawsuits to challenge the move.