Primary 2020 Picture Clearing Up in Will County
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry’s staff registers qualifying Student Ambassadors to vote in the 2020 elections.
The Election 2020 Primary picture is becoming clearer after the filing of nominating petitions with the County Clerks Office. There will be a contested primary for the candidates listed for both the Democratic and Republican nominations for County Executive. On the Democratic side State Sen. Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant will face off against chief of staff for the current County Executive Larry Walsh in Nick Palmer. The Republican side will see Nick Ficarello and Michael Mesina competing for that party’s nomination. for County Executive. County Coroner will see Pat O’Neil retiring after 7 terms in that job. Running to replace O’Neil on the Democratic side are current Coroner employee Laurie Summers who will face Sean Talbot while Republican James Piacentini is running unopposed in his primary. And speaking of unopposed candidates there are several in this spring’s primary elections. The Recorder of Deeds race sees Democratic Candidate Karen Stukel and Republican Candidate Gretchen Fritz both run unopposed in their respective primaries for that seat. While State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow is unopposed in his primary with no opponent listed for the general election. The same can be said for Auditor Duffy Blackburn and Circuit Clerk Andrea Lynn Chasteen who are also both running unopposed in their primaries with no opponents listed for the general election. The General Election Primary in Will County will take place on March 17th of 2020.