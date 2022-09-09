1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pritzker Administration Relaunches “Opening Doors” Homebuyer Program

September 9, 2022 12:01PM CDT
Share
Pritzker Administration Relaunches “Opening Doors” Homebuyer Program
FILE - A for sale sign is displayed outside a home in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. House prices are soaring, and homeowners have a lot of value built up between what’s left on the mortgage and what their house is worth. Still, there are reasons to pause before cashing out that equity. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Governor Pritzker’s administration is relaunching a home ownership program designed to help working class families and underrepresented communities of color in Illinois.  The Opening Doors program is designed to aid lower-income borrowers and households of color with six-thousand-dollars in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs.  This program is expected to assist more than 16-hundred homebuyers.

Popular Posts

1

Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man
2

Will County Correctional Officer Terminated Due to Order Of Protection Against Him
3

Joliet Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Armed Habitual Criminal
4

Joliet Police Asking for Help in Locating Missing Juvenile
5

Orland Park Man Struck By Train In Mokena

Recent Posts