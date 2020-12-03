Pritzker, ISP Announce Reduction In DNA Backlog
Illinois State Police/DeAnn Falat
Illinois officials say the state’s DNA backlog is down by nearly half. Governor J.B. Pritzker and ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly announced a 48-percent reduction in Biology-DNA pending assignments yesterday. The backlog has gone from nearly 93-hundred pending assignments in March 2019 down to just over 48-hundred as of the end of last month. Pritzker says the Forensic Science Task Force established in 2019 is making more recommendations to further reduce the backlog.