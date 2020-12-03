      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Pritzker, ISP Announce Reduction In DNA Backlog

Dec 3, 2020 @ 12:16pm
Illinois State Police/DeAnn Falat

Illinois officials say the state’s DNA backlog is down by nearly half. Governor J.B. Pritzker and ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly announced a 48-percent reduction in Biology-DNA pending assignments yesterday. The backlog has gone from nearly 93-hundred pending assignments in March 2019 down to just over 48-hundred as of the end of last month. Pritzker says the Forensic Science Task Force established in 2019 is making more recommendations to further reduce the backlog.

Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
Bolingbrook Police Investigate Thanksgiving Day Shooting At Local Gas Station
State Trooper Struck By Vehicle During Lockport Traffic Stop
Tanker Carrying Cooking Oil Causes Thanksgiving Day Delay
Stalled Freight Train Blocks Roads In Joliet