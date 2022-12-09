Pritzker Signs Historic Unemployment Insurance Agreement

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during a campaign rally that Vice President Kamala Harris attended at XS Tennis and Education Foundation, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Governor Pritzker is signing off on a plan to pay off the rest of the state’s pandemic unemployment insurance. The historic agreement finalizes a bipartisan plan to pay down one-point-four billion-dollars in Unemployment Insurance loan debt. The state is also adding 450-million-dollars as an interest-free loan to the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. The deal is expect to save taxpayers an around 20-million-dollars in interest costs.