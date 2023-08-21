Pritzker Signs Legislation to Address Food Deserts In Illinois
August 21, 2023 1:49PM CDT
Illinois is launching an effort to address food deserts across the state. Governor Pritzker signed a bill which establishes the Illinois Grocery Initiative. The policy will support existing grocers and encourage new grocery stores to open through incentive opportunities. The legislation also allows grocery stores receiving grants as part of the program to be designated as High Impact Businesses, providing them the opportunity to receive tax credits and other incentives.