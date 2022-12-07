1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pritzker Signs SAFE-T Act Amendment

December 7, 2022 12:03PM CST
Share
Pritzker Signs SAFE-T Act Amendment
(AP Photo/John O'Connor)

Governor Pritzker is signing off on a series of amendments to the controversial SAFE-T Act.  The governor signed a bill that he says clarifies multiple aspects of the criminal justice reform law, which ends the cash bail system in Illinois beginning January 1st.  The changes clarify court authority in controlling electronic monitoring and escape, outline specific guidelines for trespassing violations, and create a grant program to aid public defenders with increased caseloads.

Popular Posts

1

Update: Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns Accidentally Sets Clothes On Fire
2

Mokena Couple Accused of Obtaining Over $1 Million in Fraudulent PPP Loans
3

Will County Man Charged With Concealment of a Death
4

Four People Escape House Fire In Wilmington, Crews Had Difficulty Getting Fire Apparatus To Home
5

Crash Closes Route 53 In Front of Stateville

Recent Posts