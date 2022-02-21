Pritzker To Ask Supreme Court To Review Dismissal Of Appeal Of Mask Mandate

Governor Pritzker is planning to ask the Illinois Supreme Court to review the dismissal of his appeal over the temporary restraining order blocking his mask mandate in schools. A state appellate court rejected the appeal last Thursday. The dismissal comes after a Sangamon County judge issued the temporary restraining order earlier this month in response to a lawsuit filed by a group of parents over the school masking requirement. Pritzker’s office says his administration is working with the Illinois Attorney General to request an expedited review of this decision from the state’s high court.