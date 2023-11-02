Pritzker Touts Progress In I-80 Overhaul

Governor Pritzker is touting progress made on the one-point-three-billion-dollar overhaul of I-80. The reconstruction of I-80 is replacing more than 50-year-old infrastructure, improving safety, adding capacity, and building new connections across the interstate. The projects also create thousands of construction and permanent jobs while boosting quality of life and positioning the region for long-term economic opportunity. This past weekend, the Houbolt Road interchange in Joliet was converted to a diverging-diamond design.