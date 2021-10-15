      Weather Alert

Pritzker Wants Loopholes Allowing Challenges To School Vaccine Mandate Closed

Oct 15, 2021 @ 12:20pm
Governor JB Pritzker is looking to close loopholes that are allowing challenges to his school vaccine mandate. Illinois school staff members are required to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be subject to weekly testing for the virus. Some staff are suing districts, saying the testing goes against their convictions. The challenges are in line with the 1998 Health Care Right of Conscience Act, which prevents people from facing adverse consequences for refusing procedures that go against their conscience. Pritzker continues to say he will support efforts to defend his mandates across the state.

