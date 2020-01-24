Proposed Bill Would Require Public Officials To Wear Body Cams
FILE - In this April 26, 2017 file photograph, a Newark, N.J. police officer displays how a body cam is worn during a news conference in Newark. Police in Providence, Rhode Island are beginning to wear body cameras. The Providence Police Department says all patrol officers will begin training in October and the cameras will be fully operational in the field within two to three months. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
A proposed bill would require public officials to wear body cameras. The House bill would only require their use when elected or appointed officials were engaged in their official duties. The legislation would also require the cameras be equipped with pre-event recording and record for ten hours or more. The officials would have to provide a notice of recording to those with a reasonable exception of privacy. Recordings would be stored for at least 90 days.