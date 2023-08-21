Prosecutors Expected To Rest Case In Trial Of Ex-Madigan Chief Of Staff

Prosecutors are expected to rest their case today in the perjury trial of the longtime Chief of Staff of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Timothy Mapes is charged with lying to a grand jury in the federal probe that led to Madigan’s indictment last year in a racketeering case. Mapes served as Madigan’s chief of staff from 1991 until June 2018, when he was ousted following allegations of harassment. Over the last week of testimony, prosecutors presented dozens of secretly recorded phone calls, internal emails and other documents.