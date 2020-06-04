Protests Planned Today Through Saturday
Protesters in Bolingbrook/md
Protests are planned in several Will County towns this week. Today in New Lenox, protests are planned between 2 and 4 p.m. at Village Commons. On Friday in Joliet, groups will gather at six corners. In Romeoville on Saturday, a noon rally at Weber and Airport Road. Also on Saturday in Bolingbrook at 3 p.m. a march beginning at Schmidt Road and Lily Cache Lane will end in an open field with silence in honor of those who have lost their lives due to police brutality.